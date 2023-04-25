Rain has been lingering in portions of NW KELOLAND, while the rest of KELOLAND has been able to get in on a mainly dry afternoon.

Rain totals taken from 2 am CDT to 2 pm CDT Tuesday

As of 3 pm CDT Tuesday

Partly cloudy skies take over as we go into the night, and it’ll be a bit breezy at first before winds calm down some more.

Overnight lows fall into the 30s across much of the region. A few upper 20s are possible to the northeast.

The first of a few rounds of scattered showers will move in on Wednesday, but chances aren’t going to be in place for everyone. To the southeast, we should remain mainly dry. Elsewhere, especially to the northeast, we’ll see scattered showers develop and move through the region.

Highs do climb back into the 60s in many locations, which will allow us to at least feel like spring for a change. It won’t be the last time we talk about seasonable temperatures either!

We’ll reach the 60s in many locations once again on Thursday for high temperatures. While that sounds great at face value, we do have to keep an eye on something else: Another chance for rain.

Low pressure moves in by the end of the week, sending our best chance for scattered showers across much of the region through Friday. Further south and east, Friday holds the best chance for rain.

Some showers may try to linger on Saturday, but the majority of the final weekend of April is shaping up to be windy but mainly dry.

As we go into the first week of May, warmer temperatures do attempt to come back into the picture.