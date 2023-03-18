Even with sunshine in place across KELOLAND, it did nothing to help the temperature rebound all that much…especially East River. We did a bit better to the west. As we head into the night, we get one more big taste of winter on the thermometer.

Tonight is certainly going to be a cold one…especially East River…but as I hinted at…it may also be our last truly cold night for a little while.

Under partly cloudy skies and with a light breeze, overnight lows fall near and even below zero at times to the east. West River lows at least stay in the teens above zero.

We’ll have a bit of a breeze to contend with on Sunday, but it’ll be a small price to pay considering what we get in return. Partly to mostly sunny skies hold steady over the region as high pressure keeps us dry. Southerly flow, however, is the key to our bigger gain: Warmer temperatures.

Highs on Sunday are still below average to the east in the 30s and low 40s, but it’s a lot closer to where we should be for this time of year. Out west, we do even better with highs in the 50s.

There is, however, one exception. A winter weather advisory is in effect for Roberts, Grant, Marshall, and Deuel Counties from midnight tonight through 3 pm CDT Sunday. This advisory is for blowing snow concerns.

Cloud cover increases on Monday ahead of our next system, which comes along for the middle of next week. We’ll still see highs that are below average for this time of year, but at least the first day of spring is largely quiet.

Highs range from the 20s and 30s East River to the 40s further south and west.

That changes as we hit the midweek outlook. Some rain and snow showers will be possible at times on Tuesday, though coverage is rather scattered. In fact, chances for rain and snow showers through the midweek outlook are scattered in nature, with no major organized system to watch.

With that said, though, you’ll want to keep an eye on this if you have any plans to go outside. After all, temperatures will remain below average for this time of year…so we can’t shake those snowflakes out of the forecast completely quite yet.

Odds for below average temperatures are favored as we head into the end of March. Keep in mind, though, that average by that time is in the upper 40s to low 50s.