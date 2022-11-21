After nine straight days of temperatures at or below freezing, we were able to begin a new streak on Sunday that will carry into the middle of the week.

Temperatures this afternoon were a mix of seasonably chilly to the northeast and rather pleasant the further south and west you went.

As of 3:30 pm CST Monday

Overnight lows will fall into the teens and low/mid 20s under partly to mostly clear skies. Light winds will also stick around…not just for tonight, but for a little while after that.

In fact, Tuesday is another rather pleasant day across KELOLAND. Temperatures take a step up across the board from Monday, with 30s to the northeast and 40s/50s elsewhere…the latter more likely to the southwest.

Things start to change a bit by Wednesday. A frontal boundary will begin to make its move later in the day, sending a rain/snow chance into western KELOLAND. Near and East River, however, we’ll be quiet but a bit breezy. Travel weather, as a result, will improve the further east you go.

Highs range from the low/mid 40s to the upper 40s/low 50s.

Thanksgiving Day is a decent day overall on the weather side of things, but we’ll leave the chance for a few rain/snow showers across the region as Wednesday’s system continues to push south and east. While this isn’t shaping up to be a blockbuster event by a long shot, we may still at least see a small bit of moisture near/south of I-90

Black Friday shoppers get in on a great day, with a chilly start in the 20s leading to highs near and above average for this time of year.

Beyond a small rain/snow chance on Sunday West River and a few flurries to the central part of the region, we’ll go into the start of next week on a quiet note.

By the middle of next week, however, we’re keeping an eye on the potential to see something develop as cold air begins to reload to our northwest. Keep an eye out for updates as we head through the week.