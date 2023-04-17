Considering what we’ve had to deal with in one form or another over the last several days, today has been as close to perfect as possible…even with the breezy weather in a few locations.

Winds will gradually calm down as we go into the night as high pressure tries to build in a bit more. Under partly to mostly clear skies, we’ll see lows fall into the 30s in many locations. Some 20s are possible to the northeast, with lows near 40 out west.

The largely quiet trend holds steady on Tuesday. We’ll have milder weather, though cloud cover will begin to fill in more as we head into the second half of the day. Highs climb into the 60s and 70s in many locations, with 50s to the northeast.

Evening showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region, with some of these storms becoming strong to severe at times.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for locations in KELOLAND that are near/south of I-90 late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Hail and strong winds are the main concerns.

Rain chances return by Wednesday with another chance for a few thunderstorms further south and east. Another “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place south and east of Sioux Falls.

Highs on Wednesday hold in the 50s and 60s once more. We’ll also have windy weather in place once again.

Thursday is mainly dry before we watch another chance for moisture come into the picture on Friday. Rain and even some snow showers are possible at times with temperatures taking a step backward toward the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, we’ll enjoy some pleasant conditions across the region. While temperatures are on the chillier side of things, we’ll at least have a healthy mix of sun and clouds.

Odds for below average temperatures are favored as we head into the tail end of the month, though we do at least get a bit closer to average.