Temperatures are colder this morning in eastern KELOLAND with a few areas of fog, including the Watertown area. Any fog issues will be short-lived as sunny skies will dominate much of the region.

Even with the wind and blustery conditions yesterday, highs stayed in the 30s for many areas. We expect milder numbers West River today.

You can see the milder trends in western SD today, with many areas in the 40s and 50s for highs. Sioux Falls and Aberdeen will be closer to 30. Tomorrow will be warmer across the board with partly cloudy skies.

Look for the mild weather trend to continue through early next week. There are changes coming by the middle of next week as 2 storm systems cross through the plains.

The map below shows the potential paths of those 2 systems. Keep in mind there are several factors that will influence the eventual track and intensity of these systems. The second storm has more wind potential, with several indicators pointing at 40+mph winds either Wednesday or Thursday.

For now, the European model suggests a band of heavy wet snow could jog into parts of eastern KELOLAND by Wednesday. Right now, that’s certainly up for debate, but it’s worth your time to keep checking the forecast.

Here are the details of the forecast.