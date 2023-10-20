The weather for the weekend is looking very nice across KELOLAND. Yesterday was mild with highs mainly in the mid 60s into western MN and 70s west of Sioux Falls. We’ll be warmer today.

Futurecast picks up on that trend this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. We will see a northwest breeze at 15-30mph this afternoon as a weak cold front moves through the region. This will result in temperatures a few degrees cooler for the weekend, but nothing too drastic and still above normal.

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather on Sunday, but we do expect a few areas of showers Sunday night and Monday to our south. Expect a few more showers by Tuesday and Wednesday as the pattern starts to show some signs of change in the forecast.

Those changes could prove interesting as we have several items to watch late next week. It still looks like tropical moisture from the remnants of Norma will move into the southern plains by the middle of next week. We also think a cut-off low will form in the desert southwest, which ultimately will be pushed to the east at some point during the week. Then, snow will try to develop in southern Canada in response to the coldest air of the season brewing to our north. That may hold up to our north for now, but there several “interesting” features to watch as we close out the month of October. Stay tuned.

Here are the details of the forecast.