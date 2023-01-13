It’s another morning of fog in KELOLAND. Thick fog was showing up on our Aberdeen LIVE CAM as of 7am.

This dense fog advisory will last through mid morning, with improvement in visibility expected into the afternoon as warmer air begins to move across KELOLAND.

Here’s a closer look at our Hour-by-Hour forecast. You can see 50s showing up later today in Rapid City. Sioux Falls will be much cooler at 20 degrees. We can’t rule out some more fog tomorrow morning, but afternoon temperatures still look mild across much of the region.

The other story to watch this weekend will be strong winds in SW MN along the Buffalo Ridge. We think wind gusts over 40 mph will develop by Saturday night, so areas of blowing and drifting snow will result. We’ll update details on that story later today.

The precipitation outlook for next week is looking more widespread across bigger areas of the nation. Our first chance of rain and snow will arrive on Monday. The heaviest precipitation next week should stay south of KELOLAND, however.

You can see the first system enters the plains on Monday. With the lack of colder air in the picture, we expect areas of both rain and snow to affect our region. Another system will likely track to our south by Wednesday. We’ll avoid cold air for now.

Here are the details of the forecast.