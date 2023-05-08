The weather is starting the work week on a quiet note across much of KELOLAND. Temperatures will warm into the 60s and 70s across the region later today, a nice day for early May.

Rain over the past few days has remained scattered. Notice the donut-hole pattern over parts of eastern KELOLAND? Modified drought air over the region has been hindering widespread rain in this pattern. We’ll see if that changes this week.

The 30 day precipitation totals remain below normal for many. There are exceptions in the northeast, however.

The drought monitor still shows intense drought to our south. This will continue to be a player in our rain outlook.

Here’s a closer look at Futurecast the next 2 days. While we can’t rule our rain chances the next 24 to 36 hours, we are still lacking deep moisture across KELOLAND. Showers and isolated t-storms that do form will be limited in areal coverage and will produce widespread significant rain. However, still keep checking our Storm Tracker App as the rain pops up. I would also add we have been effective at generating some hail with the stronger storms the past few days and expect that will happen again this week.

The Gulf of Mexico looks more promising for moisture later this week. That will important to supporting better chances of rain by Thursday and Friday.

The pattern will respond on Futurecast. Our thinking right now features the best chance of rain during this time will be linked to the wrap-around moisture on the backside of the storm system through western Nebraska into western SD. Sioux Falls will remain in the warm sector and thus may only see clusters of shower and thunderstorm chances. We will continue to watch the pattern.