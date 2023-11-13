We are starting the work week dry and mild weather is ahead today. Temperatures this morning have been chilly in the 20s, but stronger south winds will bring the warmer weather back to the region.

Futurecast shows a few high clouds moving through, but the afternoon will be mild. Expect the strongest winds of 25-35 mph to be found in western SD. Those stronger winds will expand to the east tonight. That will set the stage for a windy Tuesday in southeastern KELOLAND, but highs will be in the 60s and well above normal. Wednesday looks better on the wind forecast and still very dry and mild for this time of year.

You will notice the effect of a cold front starting Thursday in northwestern SD. Temperatures will soar again in the southeast, but everybody should be cooler by Friday. Windy weather is also likely once again Thursday into Friday.

The weather pattern will start changing early next week. A big trough in the jet stream will be associated with upper-level low pressure system that will start impacting our weather late Sunday or Monday. This system will initially bring rain to the central and southern plains, but we can’t rule out some snow as colder temperatures work in from the north over time. We don’t know all the details yet, in part because a second low to our northwest will hold the keys pertaining to how significant this pattern will be. If that second low dives south and phases with the first storm, we’ll be busy in the stormcenter next week. Let’s watch that possibility for now.

The map below shows some of the initial “precipitation” on the plains early next week.

Some of it could fall as snow.