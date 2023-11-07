Good Morning! Most of KELOLAND is still on track for mild temperatures, but thicker clouds and areas of fog will impact temperatures across northern KELOLAND today. Still, highs will be in the 50s for most, with a few 60s in the south. Don’t forget about the stronger winds moving back into KELOLAND tomorrow. That eventually bring down temperatures into the 40s for highs to close out the week.

Having said that, we already see good evidence for another warming trend early next week. No major storms are in the forecast the next few days.

Here are the details of the forecast.