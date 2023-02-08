Good morning! Another mild day is ahead for KELOLAND with highs returning to the 30s, 40s, and even 50s in parts of western and central SD.

You can see the mild numbers we had yesterday. Sioux Falls fell 1 degree short of 40! It will be close again today.

Futurecast shows the trends this afternoon, with 50s again in parts of western SD. You will notice some snow developing in the Black Hills this evening. The front triggering the snow will advance to the east tomorrow, bringing strong winds and steady temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Pockets of light snow will move to the southeast during the day with those strong winds.

The snow total forecast will stay light for most areas. However, a few inches of snow will be possible in the northern Black Hills, and perhaps an inch or two could fall farther south along the Nebraska/South Dakota border.

The strong NW winds will really increase early tomorrow in Rapid City, likely over 50mph. That wind will expand to the east during the day, so be aware of the blowing snow issues that may develop at times as that nuisance snowfall makes an appearance on radar.

The storm tracks the next few days will favor more precipitation to our south. The Gulf of Mexico will certainly aid the heavier moisture bands and we will continue to watch for any shifts to the north that may happen as this more active pattern develops.

Here are the details of the forecast.