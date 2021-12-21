Mild Weather Ahead This Week, Christmas Snow Chances Still Alive: Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, December 21st

We have been tracking a quick hit of snow this morning across northern KELOLAND. This is what it looked like in Watertown as of 6am.

The road report from the SDDOT shows some of the snow coated roads in the northeast. Winds are increasing as well this morning.

You can see the snow moving quickly to the east this morning in Minnesota.

Futurecast shows the moderating temperatures into the afternoon. We expect dry skies tonight and tomorrow and warmer weather likely on Wednesday.

Don’t forget about the winds this morning as they increase from the NW, over 40mph at times. We do expect less wind tonight and tomorrow.

Now, our attention on the map below features the mild weather before Christmas, but also highlights the chances of snow on Christmas morning. This small system Friday night and Saturday morning has a little more life to it this morning. We’ll take another look at it later today and let you know how things are trending.

The odds of 1″ of snow are not great, but they are better than 24 hours ago. The farther north you live, the better shot you have of measurable snow later this week.

Old man winter will wake up next week. The cold air coming into Montana is the real deal, maybe 30 to 40 degrees below normal.

Today’s highs will be 20s northeast and 30s south and west.