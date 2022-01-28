A mild weather pattern is ahead for much of KELOLAND this weekend as Pacific air moves back into the region.

Our Futurecast update shows dry weather for the weekend as a weak front passes through the region late Saturday. We expect very mild through Monday ahead of the arctic front set to arrive by Tuesday.

The weather next week looks much colder, but the lack of snow cover will affect just how cold it will be across KELOLAND. Most of the nation will be experiencing harsher winter weather, especially the eastern half of the country.

Milder numbers will be common today with 40s and 50s likely west of Sioux Falls.

Lows tonight will not be cold with teens and 20s common.

Skies will be partly cloudy tomorrow as NW winds increase. Temperatures will be well above normal once again.

Sunday will be mild over the snow free areas of the northern plains. Notice the colder temperatures in Fargo and Minneapolis.

Monday should be the warmest day for Sioux Falls.

While we could see some light snow by Wednesday, the trends for heavier snow continue to target areas south of KELOLAND next week.