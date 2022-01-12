Mild Today, Winter Storm Arrives Friday: Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, January 12th

It was a very mild day yesterday across KELOLAND with highs in the 40s and 50s in many areas. We expect more mild weather today.

One of our weather headlines is a winter storm watch for Friday. Right now, this includes Watertown, Brookings, Marshall, Worthington, and Spencer. It does not include Sioux Falls as of Wednesday morning, but that could change.

The snow track in dark blue includes a large area of eastern KELOLAND. Again, continue to watch for adjustments on the path of this system.

Futurecast brings the snow to northeast SD after midnight Friday morning. The snow will expand southward during the day. We also think strong winds will develop in the western half of SD Friday afternoon. The entire system will exit quickly on Saturday morning.

The best chances of 3+” of snow will align across parts of eastern KELOLAND in the red on the map below, including Aberdeen and Sioux Falls.

Enjoy the mild weather today with highs in the 40s and 50s in many areas.

Tonight will still be mild for this time of the year in the 20s and 30s.

You will notice cooler weather tomorrow, especially in northeastern KELOLAND with thicker clouds ahead of this clipper system.

While temperatures will be cooler on Saturday behind the storm system, we should avoid arctic air early next week.