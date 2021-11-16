Mild Today, Stronger Winds Wednesday: Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, November 16th

Good morning! A very mild Tuesday is ahead for KELOLAND. The Sioux Falls area should be in the mid and upper 60s early this afternoon before temperatures begin to cool. You can see the effect of the cooling winds in Pierre and Rapid City.

Strong winds will be developing across the region through tomorrow, with high wind warnings in effect for much of the west and northwest.

Expect cooler weather early next week. We are still watching much colder air building in Canada.

Enjoy the mild weather today with 50s and 60s very widespread.

Tonight will be colder with a steady NW wind.

Tomorrow will be much cooler with very windy weather common.

Expect 30s and 40s the rest of the week. We think a few showers could be added to Saturday’s outlook if current trends continue. It’s also looking much colder by Monday, a trend we will continue to watch.