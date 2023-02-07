It’s a quiet start to the morning in KELOLAND. We expect better conditions in the Black Hills today with pleasant temperatures and fair skies.

Expect some more melting snow today in KELOLAND. Notice the decreasing snow in western SD. 50 degree weather today will help that trend even more today in both Rapid City and Pierre.

Futurecast shows the warming temperatures today with highs in the 50s west and 30s/40s east. Sioux Falls should be in the upper 30s and that sunshine will help. Don’t forget about fog chances tonight with light winds in southeastern KELOLAND. We’ll be back on track for mild weather tomorrow.

Our wind forecast looks fine today and tomorrow, but much stronger winds are likely on Thursday. You can see some of the numbers will be near 50mph into Thursday afternoon. We are concerned about some snow during that period. Keep watching for updates.

You can see on the map below some of the snow coming our way Thursday. There could be a quick inch or two in some areas, so again, pay attention to the weather during that time period.

The pattern the next few days is still overall quiet into the weekend. However, the weather after Valentine’s Day is looking much more active. We have several developing issues, including a more bullish storm track with rain and snow chances increasing. It’s also possible stronger winds may impact KELOLAND as temperatures start flipping to more below average trends. There will be much more to say in the coming days.