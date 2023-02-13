The weather is looking busy this week. More on the storm in a little bit. First, temperature will stay mild again today. Yesterday, highs reached the 40s and 50s once again in many areas. We should be warmer today.

The mild weather will start changing tomorrow. Northeast KELOLAND is under a winter storm watch tomorrow night and early Wednesday morning for possible blizzard conditions with snow and strong winds.

Additional headline have been posted for snow and wind near Rapid City. Other areas may be added to this map later today.

Here’s a look at Futurecast. You can see the rain coming in from Nebraska late tonight and tomorrow, with snow in the west developing during the day tomorrow. The rain will eventually switch to snow tomorrow night, with strong winds creating blowing snow and white-out conditions in parts of northeastern KELOLAND. Temperatures will also start falling below freezing as well.

The wind forecast will feature stronger NW winds developing in western SD first, with an expansion to east tomorrow night into Wednesday morning.

The snow potential will be highest in the Black Hills and in the far northeast KELOLAND.

Most of the rain in the east will be at least .25″ to .50″. Look for local totals even higher in MN and NW IA.

Here are the details of the forecast.