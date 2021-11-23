Mild Today, Much Cooler Thanksgiving Ahead: Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, November 23rd

Good morning! A very mild day is ahead for KELOLAND with highs near 60 in Sioux Falls, near record levels for this time of year.

Don’t forget about the dry conditions and the very high fire danger across the south this afternoon. Red flag warnings include Yankton and Winner.

The forecast shows the nice surge in temperatures this afternoon, but the number will fall tomorrow as the wind increases. There may even be a hint of snow in the air across the far west and north.

Here’s a closer look at the wind forecast. Notice the strong NW winds tomorrow, but less wind on Thanksgiving.

You can see the weather is dry on Friday, but a small disturbance will move into the plains on Saturday with a light mix possible in parts of Minnesota. You may want to double check that system if you are travelling that direction or returning home that day.

Temperatures will stay above normal the next 6-10 days.

Today certainly fits that pattern of mild weather.

The weather will start turning colder tonight.

The wind tomorrow will make it feel plenty chilly with highs in the 30s and lower 40s.

Overall, not a bad forecast for late November.