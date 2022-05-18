Areas of fog have developed across the region this morning. The low level moisture will dissipate through the morning as temperatures return to the 70s for most locations.

A couple of sprinkles have developed in far northeastern SD, but we don’t expect it to last.

The ground is still wet in the areas shaded in blue as moisture is running well above normal. These numbers won’t go any higher, however, as cooler temperatures keep the chances of heavy rain to our south.

The hourly forecast today features mild temperatures in the 70s and 80s. We do expect a strong cold front to arrive tomorrow with temperatures ranging from near 90 in Yankton, to the 40s in NW SD. Thunderstorm chances looks best tomorrow evening in SW Minnesota and NW Iowa.

Severe weather chances are in the “slight” category east of Sioux Falls, but the situation is not nearly as strong as the scenario last week.

The next big story is the unseasonably cool weather for the weekend. Overnight lows Saturday morning will likely drop into the 30s north, central, and west. Clouds could hold some 40s in the southeast.

Sunday morning is a harder call as 30s will be widespread. We can’t rule out some patchy frost in this pattern.

You can see the below normal temperatures continue into early next week, but warmer weather is likely by the end of the week.

The cooler weather will keep heavy rain chances away, but another system by Monday may bring some showers to the region.