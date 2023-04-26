A nice April day is ahead for KELOLAND. After a chilly start, Rapid City will be back to the 60s this afternoon, a trend that will be widespread across the region.

A few light showers have been crossing portions of northeastern SD. These should diminish by mid to late morning.

Temperatures yesterday made it into the 50s for much of KELOLAND.

Futurecast shows warmer weather is likely today. Even a 70 degree temperature will be possible for central KELOLAND. Watch for a few widely scattered showers or t-showers in the north late this afternoon and evening. Warmer weather is likely tomorrow for many areas of eastern KELOLAND, but showers and isolated t-showers will become more numerous by late in the day into tomorrow night.

The pattern ahead will feature cooler and windy weather by Friday. Don’t forget about the chance of snow in the Black Hills Thursday night too. The rain chances will lower through the day on Friday as the cold front travels to our south. Stronger north winds are expected on Saturday and temperatures will remain cooler into early next week.

The map below shows the wind forecast the next few days. Note the stronger winds by Saturday across much of KELOLAND.

The rain outlook the next 10 days remains below normal in our region, while deeper moisture stays to the south much of the forecast.

Here are the details of the forecast.