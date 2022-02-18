Good morning! A fast-moving clipper system is moving into the region this morning. Blowing snow will be an issue in far northeastern SD as this system passes through the region.

You can see the area highlighted in blue on the map below, including Sisseton and Webster, are under a winter weather advisory during the day.

Winds will be increasing from the northwest during the day with gusts over 40mph expected. Winds will decrease tonight, but a south breeze will increase East River tomorrow.

The switch of winds back and forth will impact our hourly temperature forecasts. You can see the quick rise this morning, then falling temperatures this afternoon in the northeast. We expect a cold Saturday morning east of the James Valley, a big jump in temperature is expected West River Saturday afternoon. We expect a mild start to Sunday and highs will be well into the 50s in the southern half of KELOLAND. That will not be the case in the far north as a very strong arctic front moves south. We expect snow chances to increase Sunday night into Monday in the north and accumulations appear likely. This could easily be the heaviest snow for the winter in the Pierre area, where only 1.7″ has fallen the entire season.

You can see the expanse of this arctic air next week across much of the nation. The deep purple areas represent temperatures at least 20 degrees below normal. We expect next week to feature some of the coldest air of the winter so far.

Highs today will be above normal for many areas with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

You can clearly see the effect of the clipper tonight with lows in the single digits above and below zero East River.

Expect milder weather tomorrow West River with highs in the 50s and 60s. Sioux Falls will climb to 38 late in the day.

The 7 day forecast features much colder weather next week with highs in the single digits by Tuesday and Wednesday. The best chance of snow in Sioux Falls will arrive late Monday into Tuesday.