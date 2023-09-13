It’s another cool start to the morning in eastern KELOLAND, with plenty of 40s on the maps across the northeast. Expect a nice rebound today with highs returning to the 70s for highs in the east, with 80s central and west.

Futurecast also shows a developing south wind in central and western SD today. Notice the scattered showers and t-showers that develop in the west and try to expand to the east tomorrow. We are calling for scattered rain for Rapid City, Pierre, and Aberdeen. Sioux Falls could see some scattered rain by tomorrow evening into early Friday morning.

Here’s another look at the rain chance on Futurecast below. We expect a dry and pleasant weekend ahead for most areas.

After some brief cooling this weekend with highs in the 70s, more 80s will return next week.

Also, more rain is possible in the plains next week. We’ll continue to follow that story beyond the 7-day forecast.

Here are the details of the forecast.