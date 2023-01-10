Temperatures have been holding in a mild pattern, with many spots in the 30s and 40s. Sioux Falls finally made it to 30, but Aberdeen held to just 20 for a high. Rapid City really jumped fast and hit 54.

The snow cover map tells us a lot about the temperature potential. The deep snow holds down highs in the 20s and 30s. Without snow, most locations would be in the 40s or 50s.

The milder afternoons and colder nights help develop fog. Be aware of the patchy dense fog on the South Dakota side of the border. Dense fog advisories officially cover much of central and western MN.

The increase in wind tomorrow night and Thursday will be enough to create at least some patchy blowing and drifting snow. We don’t have a crust over the deep snow, so gusts over 30mph should be enough to move those finger drifts back onto the roads. We’ll continue to update this story later today.

The pattern ahead features a couple of systems moving into the region next week. We are far from ironing out an exact track on either of those systems, let alone a conversation about rain or snow. We’ll let you know when we get a better idea of how those systems will pan out for KELOLAND.

It is worth noting that the European tries to paint a swath of snow through parts of the plains during that time frame. We’ll wait and see on the details for now.

Here are the details of the forecast.