Mild temperatures remain a big story across KELOLAND this morning. Yesterday’s highs reached the 30s and 40s across much of the region. Rapid City hit 59!

The warmer weather combined with some locally gusty winds is leading to some frost and scattered blowing snow issues on the roads, especially north and east of Sioux Falls.

Our Futurecast update shows temperatures holding steady across much of KELOLAND. Our attention will turn to a small system moving into southeastern KELOLAND starting late tonight and tomorrow. Expect a narrow band of precipitation that will feature a mixed bag of rain, freezing rain, and snow.

The total amount of snow does not look heavy and we may see this band tighten up as new data shows most of this precipitation will fall in a 50 mile wide band.

Our attention will then turn to next week and a developing active weather pattern. We expect more rain and snow in the region, but it’s still much of early to nail down the specifics of this system. We do know the Gulf of Mexico is open for moisture and a plowable snow is expected on the backside of the storm track. Stay tuned for more details in the days ahead.

