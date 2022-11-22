A quiet weather day is ahead for much of KELOLAND. Morning temperatures have been chilly in Aberdeen, but the skyline sure looks pretty. Mostly sunny skies are forecast for much of the region.

Highs yesterday stayed in the 30s and 40s across much of the region. We do expect warmer numbers today.

We have been seeing some light snow to our north overnight. This disturbance is pretty small, however.

Snow cover remains greatest in North Dakota today. We’ll see some of that melting over the next few days as this milder pattern continues after Thanksgiving.

Futurecast looks quiet today with mild temperatures for most of KELOLAND. We’ll likely see those 50s expanding eastward tomorrow as a cold front moves into western KELOLAND. Some rain and snow showers may develop in the west with stronger NW winds in the afternoon.

We may even see some snow accumulations in the northern Black Hills where a few inches can not be ruled out.

Temperatures looks a little cooler overall for Thanksgiving, but still not bad for this time of year.

Temperatures look good for Black Friday.

Here are the details of the forecast.