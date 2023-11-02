Quiet weather continues across KELOLAND this morning with chilly temperatures and light winds. However, temperatures should moderate back into the 50s in Sioux Falls this afternoon.

Highs yesterday reached the lower to middle 50s in southern and western KELOLAND.

We should see similar numbers today, while northeastern KELOLAND will stay a few degrees cooler. A few light sprinkles or showers could pass across northern KELOLAND tonight. Temperatures should still be on track for 50s tomorrow.

The animation below shows the progression of these “smaller” systems the next few days. We could see a few showers Friday night and Saturday morning in southern KELOLAND. More showers could arrive from the northwest Sunday night into Monday.

The pattern the next few days features the biggest rains across the northwest, with limited rain across the northern plains early next week.

Temperatures will be at or above normal into the weekend for much of KELOLAND. Any cooling next week will be governed by clouds and shower chances that arrive from the northwest. Cold air should stay away for the next few days.

Here are the details of the forecast.