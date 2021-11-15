Mild Start, Windy Wednesday Likely: Storm Center Update- Monday AM, November 15th

Good morning! We ended the weekend with cool weather across eastern KELOLAND with highs in the 30s east and warmer 50s west. Expect a nice warming trend today with 70s this afternoon in Rapid City.

The snow last week has changed the landscape north of Sioux Falls. Some of this will melt, but it’s a sign of things to come.

The early morning radar still shows a little snow from Grand Forks to the Twin Cities. This will move east and not affect KELOLAND today.

Futurecast today reflects the warmer temperatures. We think even the overnight numbers will hold well above normal for much of central and western KELOLAND. Sioux Falls will have a shot at 68 in the early afternoon tomorrow before the wind increases from the northwest and temperatures fall after 3pm. Windy weather will be common on Wednesday.

Even with the ups and downs in the temperature, the 10 day forecast looks drier across the northern plains.

Enjoy the warmer weather today with partly sunny skies.

Winds will start to increase late tonight in western SD.

Those winds will be quite gusty in Rapid City during the day. Sioux Falls will have more wind in the afternoon.

The 7-day forecast features temperatures that return to a more “normal” range for this time of year, mainly in the 30s and 40s.