Mild Start to the Work Week; Frigid Again by Thursday – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, January 2

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build as we close the weekend and head into the first work week of the year.

Overnight lows should remain above zero through much of the region, though we may get close to that again in the northeast. Otherwise, we’ll have a clear and mainly calm night.

Southerly flow aloft will help keep temperatures from falling too far below average and also set us up for the start of the new work week.

The first work week of the year will start off on the milder side of things, but don’t get used to this. With that said, we’ll see highs in the 30s and 40s across much of the region, though NE KELOLAND may be stuck in the 20s.

The same rules apply on Tuesday for temperatures, with highs in the 30s for much of the region…but NE South Dakota will be stuck in the teens and 20s.

During this time, we’ll watch as low pressure makes its move by Tuesday evening out west. This will send the chance for some snow showers West River before moving to the east by southeast.

Though snow amounts aren’t expected to be too high, this will be something to watch if you’re out and about…especially in the northeast and southwest portions of the region.

A quick and sharp decline down the thermometer comes along as we go into the day on Wednesday. This will be the leading edge of another pool of arctic air that will settle over the region through the end of the week.

The weekend should end up being decently quiet and far more seasonable with highs in the 20s and 30s by Saturday. By the middle of the month, we should see more moderate temperatures return and stick around.