Mild Start to the Weekend, Much Colder Next Week: Storm Center Update- Friday AM, October 29th

It was a nice autumn day across KELOLAND yesterday and a pleasant sunset in Rapid City. Sunny skies will be enjoyed today across the region.

The rain this past week has pushed the 30 day precipitation totals well above normal in all corners of KELOLAND.

Temperatures will start the weekend in a very pleasant range in the 60s. Rapid City could hit 72 later today. Cooler winds will arrive tomorrow in western and central KELOLAND. We expect colder air to be on the move Sunday into early next week, with 20% chances of snow in the Black Hills Sunday.

Winds will be much stronger from the NW tomorrow in Pierre as shown below on Futurecast. A steady NW wind is expected on Sunday as well.

Enjoy the nice autumn temperatures today with highs in the 50s in western MN and far northeast SD.

Lows tonight will drop in the mid 30s in the east and lower 40s for portions of central KELOLAND.

Tomorrow will be windy and cooler for a big part of western and northern SD.

A look at the 7 day forecast shows all of the cool weather next week with highs in the 30s and 40s.