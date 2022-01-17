Mild Start, Sharply Colder Midweek Forecast: Storm Center Update- Monday AM, January 17th

Good morning! It’s a mild start to the week as above normal temperatures continue today across KELOLAND.

Snow cover will shrink again today as temperatures climb well above freezing for most areas. The snow remains much deeper across northeast SD, SW MN, and parts of NW IA.

Futurecast shows the change in the weather coming this week. You can see depth of the cold pouring into KELOLAND tomorrow night into Wednesday. Temperatures will struggle into the single digits on Wednesday.

There will also be a rise in wind speeds tomorrow. Take a look at the increase across KELOLAND by mid to late afternoon. We think NW winds will gust over 30 mph with the arctic cold front.

While temperatures will drop into midweek, we do expect some moderation by the weekend. Some snow could return on Friday with the temperature swings, but so far that system looks minor for now.

Expect highs in the 30s east today and plenty of 50s in western KELOLAND.

We expect lows tonight in the teens and 20s, much above normal for this time of the year.

We will squeeze in one more mild today tomorrow with widespread 40s across much of KELOLAND. Note the increase in wind as well.

The 7 day forecast features 6 for a high on Wednesday and 11 on Thursday. Wind chills will be much below zero as well. You do see the milder numbers back by Friday and Saturday.