The sunny skies look nice this morning in Aberdeen, but temperatures remain chilly for this time of the year. The normal low is 35 there and we’ve been much colder than that the past few days.

On radar, a few scattered showers have developed west of Pierre. A few snow flakes may also be in the mid too, but the amounts look to stay low today.

After highs in the 50s and 60s yesterday, today will be a few degrees cooler, mainly due to the clouds and scattered shower chances as noted in western and central SD.

Futurecast picks up on the light rain in the west along with cooler highs around Rapid City today. Temperatures tonight should not be as chilly, setting the stage for milder weather across the region on Wednesday.

The pattern ahead may bring a few scattered showers to the central and north on Wednesday, but a stronger cold front will deliver better rain chances late Thursday into Friday. Snow could easily develop in parts of western SD by Friday as well.

Here’s a closer look at our precipitation forecast. We are looking at a better focus of rain and snow in the west, with additional Friday rain more organized along and east of the James River Valley.

Temperatures will be colder this weekend. In fact, we’ll likely stay below normal into the start of May. We do, however, see better news down the road next week as we finally start pulling out of this chilly pattern.

The reason for the cold and wind this weekend will be the big low pressure area anchored to our east over Michigan. Once that leaves, we’ll get back on track toward improving weather.

Here are the details of the forecast.