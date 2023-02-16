SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been another chilly day in eastern KELOLAND. Afternoon temperatures are only in the teens. Central and western South Dakota are warmer in the 20s and 30s. Winds are much lighter than yesterday. We are dealing with a couple clouds in central and eastern South Dakota.

2 PM

Tonight will be cold again. Overnight lows will dip to the single digits either side of zero in eastern KELOLAND, with teens to the west. We will have clear skies and light winds. We could still see cold wind chills in the early morning.

The warmer air is back on Friday. Mostly sunny skies and a light breeze from the south will help warm the temperatures. We will have highs in the 30s in eastern KELOLAND, 40s and 50s in central and western South Dakota. The winds could cause blowing snow issues but there will not be any new snow.

Saturday looks to be very similar temperature wise, 30s in the east, 40s near 50° in central and western South Dakota. There may be a few more clouds in southeastern KELOLAND for the first half of the weekend. Winds do remain light from the south, helping keep us warm.

We have an active pattern next week. Temperatures stay near normal for the second half of the holiday weekend, but the winds pick up on Sunday. Presidents Day Monday brings a chance of flurries across KELOLAND. The better chance of snow comes between Tuesday and Thursday. We could see a few inches from this system. The wind picks up on the back side of this system. We end the week with much colder temperatures, with highs in the single digits and teens.