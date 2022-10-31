Many of you enjoyed the pleasant weather over the weekend. Highs reached the 60s for most of the region. We expect slightly warmer weather today.

Our Futurecast update shows all the 60s today, with a few 70s sprinkled into the forecast. We expect even warmer temperatures tomorrow.

A cold front will move into western KELOLAND late Wednesday. Rain and snow chances will develop in western KELOLAND on Thursday, but moisture looks light at this point. We do expect a better shot at rain in southeastern KELOLAND on Friday along with cooler highs in the 40s. The jury is still out on the eventual track and intensity of a weekend storm to our south. This could impact folks east of the James Valley with wind and rain. In fact, the first soaking rain in weeks is likely to our south and east. Stay tuned.

The forecast for the first batch of moisture starting Thursday into Friday night is shown on the map below.

While temperatures will be cooler later this week, some very cold air will be brewing to our northwest early next week. For now, it’s something to watch, but odds are growing that temperatures will be below normal next week.

Here’s a first sample of what Monday may look like. Notice the teens for highs in Montana.

Here are the details of the forecast.