Good morning! A few light showers have moved into northeastern KELOLAND this morning. So far, the rain totals are very light, just a few hundredths of an inch.

You can see a few of those light showers on radar. Most of the rain is very light and some of it is not even reaching the ground.

We do expect highs to cool a little today due to the clouds and light moisture moving through the region. We made it into the 60s in southwestern SD yesterday.

The clouds are thicker today as you can see on the morning satellite picture. They are moving fast with the jet stream winds.

Futurecast shows areas of clouds and light showers moving through the region today. You’ll notice more breaks in the clouds tonight and we expect more sunshine tomorrow. Temperatures will be on rise, with the warmest weather arriving on Sunday. We expect many areas to reach the 60s in southern KELOLAND.

You can see the mild weather moving across the northern and central plains this weekend. The weather next week is expected to cool along with some precipitation chances by Tuesday or Wednesday.

Here are the details of the forecast.