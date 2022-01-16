Mild First Part of the New Week; Cold by Wednesday – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, January 16

After a cold start to the weekend, especially to the east, it was nice to see everyone get in on a seasonably warm and mainly dry day. While we did start the day on a calm note on the anemometer, that wind has been making its presence known toward the evening.

Breezy weather will stick around as we go into the night, but it won’t really be all that cold this time around. Overnight lows only fall into the upper teens in a few areas, with 20s across the majority of KELOLAND under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Cloud cover may remain a bit on the stubborn side at times the further east you go, kicking temperatures back slightly for Monday. Speaking of which, we’ll see highs in the low/mid 30s east of the James River valley, with 40s/low 50s out west where they’ll have more ample amounts of sunshine.

Everyone gets in on a warm day on Tuesday as a warm front passes through the region, as highs climb into the 40s and 50s… especially the further south and east you go. To the north, we may have daytime highs get achieved earlier in the day and then see a steady decline down the thermometer in the afternoon.

All the same, this is a mainly dry front, so we’ll just watch the temperature climb before a big change comes along by Wednesday.

A big push of cold air comes along and sends us back below average for Wednesday and Thursday. On the low end, highs for both days may struggle to reach the low teens to the east.

Wind chill headlines are possible for portions of KELOLAND during this time, especially with lows dropping well below zero at times.

We’ll try to warm up a bit on Friday as a chance for some snow showers comes along. Next weekend should feature more seasonable temperatures by day to the east, with above average warmth more likely to the west.