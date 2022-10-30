Our final weekend of October will pick up where it left off on Saturday: Plenty of sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures.

Granted, it may not be as warm as Saturday…but it’ll still be above average for this time of year. We’ll see highs in the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Clear skies hold steady as we go into the night. With calm winds in place as well, temperatures will fall into the 30s in many locations. A few low 40s are possible, but they’ll be the exception to the overall seasonable rule.

Halloween is shaping up to be a treat across KELOLAND. Sunny skies and a calm breeze will set the stage for excellent trick or treating weather. Highs climb well into the 60s to near 70 degrees. Evening temperatures, for what its worth, should hold in the 60s with some 50s later on.

Another great day with warm temperatures is on the way for your Tuesday outlook. 70s return across much of the region with high pressure still very much in control.

In fact, Wednesday may also be a warm day throughout KELOLAND…but cloud cover will begin to make its move. Some moisture is on the way for Thursday mainly in the form of rain by day. Out west and in northeastern KELOLAND, however, we may see some mixing occur with cold air rushing into the picture.

Rain showers are possible on Friday in southeastern KELOLAND, as drier weather comes in from the west to close the work week.

The first weekend of November will start off well enough, but we’ll watch for the chance at some moisture to the southeast depending on the track of low pressure.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures and near to above average moisture win out.