It’s a cool start to the morning, cool enough to make some more snow at Great Bear. However, milder numbers will once again return this afternoon to much of KELOLAND.

Highs yesterday stayed in the 30s, a cold day compared to most of the numbers in the 7-day forecast.

Here’s a look at the latest hour-by-hour forecast. Plan on 40s today for many spots and a few 50s tomorrow as south winds increase across KELOLAND.

No major weather systems are in the forecast for now. A small clipper-type low will move into Minnesota for Saturday, bringing some cooler weather for us. Even the chance of snow still looks pretty low for now. A big ridge will return next week and warmer temperatures are likely in the forecast once again.

The latest 6-10 day forecast is still well above normal for this time of year.

Just for fun, here are the odds of a white Christmas in Sioux Falls. The numbers are not zero, but it will be a race to the finish line to see if we can get a system into our region by that time.

Here are the details of the forecast.