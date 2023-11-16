Morning temperatures in KELOLAND are very mild, but changes are ahead as a cold front moves across the region today.

Highs yesterday reached in the 60s again in many areas. We even saw 70s in the west and southwest.

Precipitation trends have been much lower this November. This is contributing to the high fire danger we are seeing today.

You can see the cold front and low pressure area on the map below. We expect this system to come through the region mainly dry.

Here’s a closer look at the wind forecast the next 48 hours. You can see the stronger winds shown below for today, but we do think the wind speeds will go down tonight. Tomorrow looks better as high pressure pushes into the region.

Futurecast below shows the mild air today being replaced by more seasonable air for tomorrow. However, the weekend still looks nice with highs in the 50s.

Keep watching for changes to the pattern next week. A storm system to our south may still bring a chance of showers to parts of KELOLAND on Monday. However, a much more dynamic trough in the polar jet stream is going to deliver much colder weather to KELOLAND.

Highs in the 20s and 30s are looking more likely. Any word on snow chances yet? Right now, the pattern is dominate cold, but not as stormy. We can’t rule out windy weather at times with this pattern and snow chances could still move into the outlook. Stay tuned.

Here are the details of the forecast.