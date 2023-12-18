In a month that has not looked or felt like how it typically does, today was a rare example of what December has to offer…for some of us, at least.

As of 3 pm CST Monday

High pressure will slowly slide to the south and east, but that doesn’t mean we have much in the way of active weather to talk about (Not yet, at least). Rather, we’ll watch as the wind picks up and we get some partly cloudy skies through the night.

The midweek outlook is pretty straightforward: Mild and quiet. It’s the trend that has been with us for a better part of this month, and it’ll continue for a few more days. Highs range from 10 to 20 degrees above average through at least Friday and even Saturday while we stay bone dry beyond an isolated shower or two in Iowa by Friday.

That leads us to the weekend, and we actually have something to watch by this point. While Saturday is quiet, Sunday holds the potential (Key word) to bring something around our neck of the woods. We’ll watch a system to our north and south converge on the central United States during this time. If we can get these systems to phase together, the potential for rain to the east and…yes…snow out west will be there on Christmas Eve. We’ll have to wait and see how things evolve for Christmas Day and Boxing Day…but know that the potential is there for at least some form of moisture to be in place…frozen or otherwise.

Keep an eye out for updates as we head through the week if you have any weekend travel plans for the holidays.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: