After an incredibly soggy weekend for the eastern half of the region, we needed a day like today where conditions were mainly dry. Thankfully, the short-term outlook does give us more mainly dry weather…but not for too long.

As of 3 pm CDT Monday

Some showers and a thunderstorm or two will be possible this evening in central KELOLAND again again near the SD/NE border overnight, while much of the region outside of that is dry and rather comfortable.

Overnight lows fall into the mid 50s in many areas…a nice change of pace from the last few nights.

Tuesday starts off quietly enough, but showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the evening and into the night as our next system gears up.

There is a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather for portions of SW, central and south-central KELOLAND going as far southeast as Bon Homme County. Wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that moves into the area. Keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans…be it out in Sturgis or otherwise.

Highs on Tuesday range from the 70s to low 80s with a light southwest breeze in many locations.

Some showers and storms are possible in southeastern KELOLAND on Wednesday, especially in the morning, but the afternoon is shaping up to be pretty decent overall. We should be able to get in on a mainly dry day West River. Highs climb into the low to mid 80s.

A better chance for storms comes along on Thursday as our next system makes its move. Keep this in mind with any plans you may have. This may also be the last chance for rain for the week.

The end of the work week and ensuing weekend feature drier weather coming back into the picture thanks to high pressure taking over. Temperatures remain near to just a bit below average for this time of year.