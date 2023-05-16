Thanks to high pressure to our southwest, we have been able to enjoy another wonderful mid-May day across KELOLAND…complete with a good amount of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures. The downside to the day has been the fact that said sunshine has been filtered due to smoke in the atmosphere from Canadian wildfries.

As of 2 pm CDT Tuesday

The break, however, won’t last for too much longer. We’ll start to see an increase in cloud cover as we go into the night, though we could still call it at least partly clear overall. An isolated shower or two will be possible to the southwest, but the rest of the region remains dry.

Overnight lows bottom out on either side of 50 degrees in many areas.

We’ll get another nice day on Wednesday…if you’re East River. To the west, showers and thunderstorms are in the cards as a cold front pushes eastward through the afternoon and evening.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for portions of central, southern, and SW South Dakota. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Highs hold in the 70s to low 80s further east, with a few upper 60s in a few areas out west due to the extra cloud cover and rain.

That chance for showers and a storm or two pushes eastward on Thursday as our cold front continues its trek through the Northern Plains. A few showers may try to linger overnight on Thursday, but drier weather takes over by the end of the work week.

Highs on Thursday take a step backward, with temperatures in the upper 60s to the west and low/mid-70s in central and eastern KELOLAND.

Friday will be a cooler and breezy day in the wake of that front, but that’ll also be the coolest day of the week by a good margin. We’ll likely see highs stuck in the 60s through the afternoon.

The weekend outlook is a good one overall. Beyond an isolated shower chance toward the Black Hills on Sunday, much of the region is dry and rather seasonable for this time of year.

The start of the work week will feature a chance for some scattered showers for a good portion of the region, with those chances moving to the southeast on Tuesday. No wash-outs in the forecast, but it’ll be something to consider if you have outdoor plans.

Beyond the 7-day forecast, odds for above-average temperatures are favored as we head toward the unofficial start to the summer season.