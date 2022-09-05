Though cloud cover was stubborn at times to the east, everyone was able to get in on a very sunny and warm Labor Day.

We won’t see too much in the way of cooler temperatures as we go into the night. Overnight lows, despite clearer skies, will only fall into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Plenty of above average warmth is on the way, especially in central and western KELOLAND. Southerly flow aloft will keep plenty of heat in place…especially to the west.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s/low 90s to the east with highs well into the 90s and near 100 West River.

Another sunny and hot day is on the way for your Wednesday. With sunshine in place and an east-southeast wind, highs climb further into the 90s across the board.

Thursday will feature one more hot day across KELOLAND before we finally get a change of pace to come our way. Keep in mind that average highs by this point are in the upper 70s.

By Friday, we’ll watch as a cold front approaches the region. This will be our only chance for rain in the extended forecast. Showers and a few storms will be possible as we go through the day and into the night.

Behind this front, temperatures are expected to take a good step backward next weekend, with 70s for highs in several areas.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for above average temperatures and equal chances for rainfall win out.