Take what we saw on Saturday, paste it for Sunday, and you’ll have the general idea for what we’re watching for the second half of the weekend.

It’ll be another hot day across a majority of the region, with highs in the 70s out west and upper 80s to low 90s elsewhere.

Just like Saturday, we’ll also have the chance to see some pop-up showers and thunderstorms that come and go with the heat of the day. Due to a lack of any kind of organized system, these showers and storms won’t have too much to sustain themselves beyond heat and any low level moisture we have in place.

Any lingering showers and thunderstorms will fizzle out as we head into the night. Quiet conditions take over, with lows in the 50s out west and low 60s in central and eastern KELOLAND.

Monday may end up being the best overall day across KELOLAND with mainly dry weather on both sides of the river. With that said, a renegade shower or two may still pop up, but Monday holds the lowest overall chances. Unfortunately, that doesn’t last.

Highs hold steady in the upper 80s to low 90s in many locations with cooler highs along the SD/WY border.

We’re right back to the “hit-or-miss” variety of showers and thunderstorms…especially East River…as we hit Tuesday and go into the rest of the upcoming work week. Highs on Tuesday hold steady in the upper 70s/low 80s out west and 80s/low 90s to the east.

While that’s okay for outdoor plans, we’re starting to get rather dry in portions of KELOLAND again. Moderate drought is creeping back into the region, and that will continue if we can’t get a good widespread rain in place.

Sadly, I don’t see that happening over the next seven days. While we do get several chances for rain to eventually come around for both sides of the river, widespread and soaking rain simply is not in the cards. What I do see holding steady is above average warmth.