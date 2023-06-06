Another day, another run into the upper 80s and low 90s in many areas. The saving grace has been a general lack of humidity, but those days will be here soon enough.

As of 2 pm CDT Tuesday

We’ve been watching a few storms fire up near and east of I-29 over the course of the afternoon. Beyond that, much of KELOLAND has been pretty quiet.

We’ll remain mainly quiet as we head into the night, but it won’t be all that comfortable. Overnight lows only bottom out in the low to mid-60s in many areas. To put that into perspective, our average low is in the mid-50s at this time of year.

Chances for showers and storms drift a bit to the west on Wednesday, but they only make it about as far west as the James River. Regardless, we’ll have to watch for the potential to see some of these storms become strong to severe.

A “Marginal Risk” for severe storms is in place for areas shaded in green on Wednesday. Wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that gets itself going.

Heat sticks around for much of KELOLAND, with central and eastern parts of the region staying on either side of 90 degrees. Even low 80s are more frequently seen to the west. The one exception may be east of the interstate in MN and IA, where low to mid-80s are expected.

Above-average temperatures hold steady through the rest of the week, as chances for scattered showers and storms also hold steady and push more to the west.

Highs hold in the 80s and low 90s once more, but there’s a change on the way as we head toward the weekend.

Rain chances hold for Friday before slowly tapering off as we go into the first half of the weekend. The well-above-average warmth we’ve been seeing as of late also holds on Friday, but we return to more seasonable temperatures for the weekend. While we do remain in the low 80s for much of the region overall, it’ll be a lot closer to average for this time of year.

Better yet, we may also get some lows in the 50s along the way…so at least it’s more comfortable by night.