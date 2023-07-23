After an active evening in portions of KELOLAND, it will be nice to have a small break where we get to enjoy a seasonably warm day East River…but West River locations get in on what’s to come in the upcoming work week.

While quiet weather is the overall rule today, there’s a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm as well. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for central and eastern KELOLAND today. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

There will be one other side-effect. This dome will help bring in warmer temperatures as well, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s East River and mid to upper 90s out west. Some triple digit heat is also possible out west.

Get used to hearing us talk about heat, because that’s the main story going into the upcoming work week.

We may see a few showers and thunderstorms try to pop up later tonight, but the overall severe threat is a low one. Still, keep this in mind with any late evening or overnight plans. Lows fall into the mid 60s across much of the region.

Temperatures take a leap forward as we go into Monday under mostly sunny skies. Though there may be an isolated shower or storm east of I-29, we’ll remain mainly dry once again. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for SW Minnesota and portions of NW Iowa.

We’ll see highs well into the 90s and even near 100 in some areas.

This heat sticks around through the middle of the week, so please keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans. On top of the heat, it’ll also be rather humid at times…adding an extra element to this midsummer stretch. Again, plan accordingly and stay hydrated if you must be out and about. Limit your strenuous outdoor activities and take frequent breaks in a cool or shaded area.

Tuesday holds a chance for a few thunderstorms now and again, and with plenty of heat and moisture to work with in the atmosphere…a few of those storms may become strong to severe. A “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place for a good portion of South Dakota. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

While there are a few chances for rain in the short-term, chances are spotty in nature. A widespread rain, which is more what we need, is going to be rather tough to come by. As a result, drought concerns will likely increase as we head through the week.

By the end of the week, temperatures do attempt to at least back off a little bit, but we’ll remain above average on the thermometer. We’ll also try to get some more scattered shower/storm chances in place by the end of the week and into the end of July.