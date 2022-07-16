We were able to get some much-needed rain in portions of KELOLAND today. Sadly, cases like this will be an exception to the overall dry rule.

Lingering showers and thunderstorms will get out of here by the end of the day, allowing quieter weather and clearer skies to gradually take over.

Overnight lows only fall into the mid 60s.

We’ll clear out some more on Sunday as high pressure comes back into the picture. It’ll also bring back a lot of mid-summer heat with highs back in the low to mid 90s. Humidity will also be a factor, and it won’t be the last time we talk about that.

Our heat peaks for the first time on Monday with highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. Heat headlines are likely to kick off the new work week, so plan accordingly if you’re going to be out and about. Heat indices may likely climb into the triple digits.

The midweek outlook remains hot, though we do try to back off on the heat just a little bit on Wednesday.

Tuesday will still be a hot day, though, with highs in the mid to upper 90s to the east. Some 80s are possible out west.

A small chance for some showers and thunderstorms comes along for eastern KELOLAND along and east of the James River valley on Friday. After this, it’s back to square one for the lack of moisture.

Above average heat and near to below average rainfall are expected as we head beyond the extended outlook.