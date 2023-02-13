With ample amounts of sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures in place, we were given a fantastic preview of spring across KELOLAND! Unfortunately, this preview ends today…as a reminder of what season we’re actually in comes along for the middle of the week.

As of 2 pm CST Monday

Until we get to that point, we’ll have a mainly quiet night on the way with increasing cloudiness. Some rain showers are possible to the southeast after midnight, but chances are on the lower side of the scale.

Overnight lows fall into the 20s out west and low/mid 30s south and east.

Rain is likely the further south and east you go as we head into your Tuesday, while areas to the north and west of Sioux Falls see a rain/snow mix before transitioning to all snow later in the day.

A winter storm watch remains in effect for northeastern KELOLAND, while a winter weather advisory is in effect for Harding, Butte, Perkins, Haakon, Ziebach, Meade, and Pennington Counties. A winter storm warning is in effect for the northern Black Hills as well as I-90 in western Meade County. All headlines are from late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

While snow totals outside of the hills aren’t expected to be all that high, it’s also the potential for blowing snow that will be a concern.

Blizzard conditions may be possible in NE South Dakota as we head into Wednesday with very windy weather on the way.

Highs, for what it’s worth, range from the 30s to low 40s on Tuesday.

Temperatures will likely fall through the day on Wednesday, so highs will be achieved earlier in the day. Lingering snow will get out of here, but windy conditions will stay in place through the day.

By Thursday, we’ll watch as low pressure to the southeast barely misses SE KELOLAND…but that’s about it. The rest of the work and school week is shaping up to be mainly quiet. With that said, though, it’ll be rather cold through at least Thursday night.

Seasonably mild temperatures come back into the picture as we go into the upcoming weekend with quiet weather in place as well.