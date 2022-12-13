To say that Tuesday has been a mess across KELOLAND would be an understatement. Between rain, icing, snow, and wind…there has been something for everyone across the region as our major winter storm continues to ramp up and move slowly through the region.

Here’s a look at some snow totals as of 3 pm CST/2 PM MST Tuesday:

Not to be outdone, here are some ice totals due to our freezing rain event as of 3 pm CST Tuesday:

Numerous winter weather headlines remain in place across KELOLAND. They include the following:

***A blizzard warning remains in effect for much of western SD including Rapid City and now into Winner through Thursday.

***A winter storm warning for heavy snow in central SD including Mobridge and Pierre. This warning also includes Watertown and Aberdeen and has since been extended to include Huron and go into the Gregory/Charles Mix County area.

***An ice storm warning for northeastern KELOLAND, including Watertown/Milbank/Sisseton until 6pm.

***Winter weather advisories today for mixed precipitation in Mitchell down into Bon Homme County. Additional headlines will be coming later in the week.

This system will be rather slow to move through the Northern Plains, but a few changes may occur as we go into the night. In the southeastern part of KELOLAND, we may get a break at times from the action as a dry slot comes into the picture. Further north and west, however, we’ll keep with the wintry weather.

Wednesday may start quietly to the southeast, but the break won’t last for much longer. Though this low moves slowly, it’s still moving all the same. That means pinwheeling moisture in the form of snow will fill back into the eastern and southeastern part of KELOLAND as we head later into the week. Through Thursday into Friday, that’s when we expect to get some snow accumulation in SE KELOLAND.

Regardless of where you are, we’ll be dealing with a lot of wind. We’ve already seen a gust of 63 mph in Rapid City on Tuesday, and more windy weather is likely through the next day or so.

Odds for at least 6″ remain high for a large majority of KELOLAND. This may move southeast depending on what kind of cold air and moisture is able to push into Sioux Falls.

We still have a ribbon of moderate to high risk for at least a foot of snow across central and now northeastern KELOLAND through Friday.

Once this system finally departs, we must then focus our attention to the thermometer. A dangerously cold outbreak of arctic air will push into KELOLAND for the start of next week. Highs may struggle to get above zero at times through the middle of next week, and that’s without any wind chill factor.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: