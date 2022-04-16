Though we did have to deal with some breezy conditions today, much of the first half of the weekend was rather pleasant…albeit on the chillier side of things as well.

Cloud cover increases as we go into the night as another disturbance comes into the picture. This will keep temperatures overnight a bit more in check, but we’ll also have the chance for some snow as we go into Easter Sunday before switching to a rain/snow mix.

Accumulation totals aren’t expected to exceed an inch or so, especially the further south you go, but you’ll want to keep this in mind as you go about your Easter Sunday plans.

Highs hold in the 40s the further north of US Highway 14, with 50s toward the Nebraska border and in central KELOLAND.

Partly to mostly sunny skies take over as we start the new work week. Windy weather holds steady as well during this time, with highs in the 30s and 40s to the east. Out west, we’ll at least hover around 50 degrees. Unfortunately, this also means that fire weather concerns will likely come back into the picture as long as we stay windy and dry.

Cloud covers increase during the day on Tuesday, but windy weather sticks around as well. Those fire weather concerns will stay in place as a result. Thankfully, we do get some help.

Warmer than average temperatures move into the area, with a few more chances for some rain along the way. The first chance comes on Wednesday, with the second opportunity arriving by Friday in the form of some showers and a few thunderstorms.

Beyond the 7 day forecast, chances for near to above average temperatures win out with a few more chances for some rain.