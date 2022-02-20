Areas in northern KELOLAND saw their highs today get achieved early with the passage of a cold front. Though southern KELOLAND got in on one more warm day, everyone is in for a big change as we close the weekend.

Overnight lows go into a tail spin following the passage of that front I mentioned earlier, with lows in the single digits and low teens across the region.

Highs on Monday take a big step backward from the weekend, with single digits to the north and teens/low 20s to the south.

We then must address the elephant in the room: Snow. Moisture begins to move into the area to the north toward the SD/ND border. This is where the first round of snow is expected to develop going into early Monday. The bulk of our snow chances remain for the northern half of KELOLAND through Monday afternoon before we watch for a secondary area of development to the south later in the evening.

That’s where the southern portions of KELOLAND get in on their best shot for accumulating snowfall. This would be late Monday going into Tuesday in our time frame.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Harding and Perkins Counties until 6 am MST Tuesday morning. A winter weather advisory is in effect for portions of western KELOLAND, including the Rapid City, Eagle Butte, Spearfish, and Sturgis areas, through mid to late Tuesday morning.

A winter storm warning is in effect from Corson County to Roberts County along the North Dakota border until 6 pm CST/5 pm MST Monday. Winter weather advisories just below that line through and including the Pierre area are in place for the same time frame.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for southeastern KELOLAND from Monday evening through Tuesday evening as we monitor secondary development of snow during this event. Depending of where you are, be prepared for hazardous travel conditions over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Snow total ideas will hold steady as of this evening, though ranges have shifted north at times. The further north of US Highway 14 you go, we have the best chance to see significant accumulation totals beyond 6” in depth. South of US Highway 14 toward the Nebraska border, we’re expecting amounts closer to 3-6” in accumulation, with amounts tapering off the further south of the SD/NE border you go.

Snow totals are going to be heavily dependent on where this low tracks and where heavier bands of snow set up shop. Keep an eye out for updates.

Snow tapers off by Tuesday afternoon, but we won’t get much of a break from the onslaught of wintry conditions.

Very cold weather moves in for much of the upcoming work and school week, with highs through midweek struggling to get out of the single digits above zero at times.

We will also watch Thursday for the potential to see some more snow showers to the southeast.

Temperatures attempt to rebound to some extent by next weekend.